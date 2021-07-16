BLOUNTVILLE — With $30 million for Sullivan County in new federal COVID-19 relief coming down the pike, the County Commission is pondering whether an existing committee or a new one should make recommendations on how to spend the money.
The full commission will make the ultimate decision, which could include which public utilities as well as governmental projects get the American Rescue Fund (ARF) money and how much once the county gets the go-ahead from Tennessee to begin distributing the money.
County Commissioner Mark Vance, at Thursday’s regular commission meeting, put a resolution on first reading that would create a special committee to make recommendations on spending the ARF dollars.
“This is a big issue for the county to receive $30 million,” Vance said of money that could go toward drinking water, fire hydrants and broadband internet access as well as directly to county government spending
However, the proposal, which is to undergo a vote at the Aug. 17 commission meeting, drew opposition from two members of the Financial Management Act Committee and another commissioner, all of whom said that committee was qualified and equipped to tackle the job.
Vance proposed a group with two members each of the Budget, Administration and Executive committees, chosen by the respective chairmen of those committees, one from the Financial Management Act Committee, advisory members from Accounts, Budgets and Purchasing, and Mayor Richard Venable.
The finance act committee includes Commissioners Dwight King of Piney Flats, Herschel Lawson of Bluff City and Larry Crawford of Kingsport, plus Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey, and Purchasing Agent Kris Davis. Vance said that committee will be appointed anew in October and that changing members could impede its work, compared to a special committee that could remain with the same membership longer.
Bailey, asked by Glover if the finance committee could handle the job, said it will be a “tremendous challenge” to do that work for any committee and that it will take three to four years to see the work completed. Earlier in the meeting, in response to a public commenter, Bailey said Tennessee officials are asking for patience as consultants help governments be sure proposed expenditures will withstand federal scrutiny. Otherwise, the county might have to use local funds to repay the federal money.
“I think we have a good committee in place,” Glover said. Although Vance said his plan would get more people involved in the process, he said it would benefit mostly rural areas since the cities are getting their own shares of ARF money.
“I just don’t understand why we need another committee,” Glover said.
Crawford said the Budget, Administration, Executive or Financial Management committees could handle the ARF job.
“It’s not like anybody’s going to be left out,” Crawford said of commissioner input. Commissioner Joyce Neal Crosswhite of Blountville said she also sees no reason for a new committee.
In another COVID-19 relief-related action, the commission voted 21-0 with three absent to approve accepting a Federal Communications Commission Universal Service Administration grant from the more than $7.1 billion in federal money available, which will pay for a year’s worth of broadband internet or hotspots for folks who don’t have access to it and/or money to pay for it, as well as Chromebooks and tablets for the same group.
The program will be through the Sullivan County Library’s main branch in Blountville, which will accept applications until the Aug. 10 deadline to submit an application for funding. Library Director Heather Duby and Assistant Director Megan Hopkins said the estimate is the application would be for $85,000. After the funding runs out, the library folks said some providers will have low-cost options for folks who want to keep internet access.