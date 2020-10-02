BRISTOL — A Sullivan County woman's cell phone was used to track her location by an ex-boyfriend Thursday, leading to her being stalked, blocked in by his vehicle, and taken by him from a convenience store parking lot, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
A press release issued Friday morning by the sheriff's office included the following:
Several hours after the woman left her residence to go to a nearby convenience store and did not return home, someone called the sheriff's office. The caller said the missing woman's cell phone was going directly to voicemail, and that checking her car's location through GPS showed the car was at the convenience store.
Deputies went to the store and reviewed video footage that showed the woman arriving at the store and her car being blocked in by another vehicle, which prevented her from leaving.
The driver of the second vehicle was identified as an ex-boyfriend of the woman. She had an active order of protection against him, and after a verbal exchange between the two, the woman entered the ex-boyfriend’s vehicle, which then left the parking lot.
The Bristol Virginia Police Department found the woman with Michael Vaughn, 42, of Knoxville, at a motel on Commonwealth Avenue. The woman told investigators she learned Vaughn had downloaded an app on her phone that showed him her location and he had followed her to the store. She was safely returned home.
Vaughn was taken into custody by the Bristol Virginia Police Department. A warrant for Vaughn’s arrest in Tennessee was being obtained in which he will be charged with aggravated domestic assault, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated stalking.