The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance locating a man charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.
On Feb. 16, a Blountville resident stated that Matthew Whitt and other individuals were at his residence visiting. The victim stated that Matthew Whitt asked to speak to him away from the other guests, according to a report from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
"The victim stated that (Matthew) Whitt punched him, knocking him backwards onto his bed, and was joined by the others in threatening him," the report states. "The victim alleged that he was forced, at gunpoint, to load firearms, ammunition, and other items into a vehicle that the suspects were traveling in."
In addition to the firearms, the victim alleges that cash and an Apple iPhone were also taken.
Investigators located the accomplices, Ethan Whitt and Justin Leonard, later in the day on Feb. 16. They were each arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. They each had a bond set in the amount of $20,000. Leonard made bond on Feb. 17, and Ethan Whitt was released on bond on March 2.
The outstanding arrest warrant for Matthew Scott Whitt has charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at (423) 279-7330.