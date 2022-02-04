The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three inmates that escaped from the Sullivan County Jail this morning, according to a news release.
Information on those that escaped is below:
- Tobias Wayne Carr (12/7/83), age 38; 5’11”, 160 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair (second degree murder, vandalism, tampering with evidence)
- Johnny Shane Brown (6/14/71), age 50; 5’11”, 200 pounds, brown eyes, gray hair (failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of order of protection, domestic assault, aggravated stalking)
- Timothy Allen Sarver (10/18/76), age 45; 6’2”, 235 pounds, green eyes, strawberry blonde hair (auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying of a weapon)
According to online records, Brown was scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a reverse 911 call to citizens to alert them and provide a description of the inmates. Anyone with information on these escaped inmates is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach them.
Evelyn Rafalowski, director of Sullivan County Schools, released the following statement Friday morning about a lockdown at the schools: "Due to the action of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office in announcing a reverse 911 call (within a 2 mile radius of the Sheriff's Dept.) all Sullivan County Schools and the central office are currently in a SECURE out of an abundance of caution. The 911 reverse call is associated with the escape of 3 inmates. A SECURE means all doors are continually locked and checked with limited entry and exit. All normal activities continue within the school. All schools have SRO's present as well."
The United States Marshals Service and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are actively assisting in the apprehension of these inmates, the news release states. Surrounding law enforcement agencies are assisting, as well.