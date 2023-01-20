featured breaking Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office releases identity of homicide victim TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Jan 20, 2023 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of the homicide that occurred on Stevenson Hill Road in Blountville.The SCSO started its investigation on Thursday and has now identified the victim as Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville, according to a press release. The press release states that this case will be presented to a Sullivan County Grand Jury for charges.The suspect, Donald Britt, was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued Wednesday. He currently faces the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Katie Arnold.Britt has been arraigned on the murder charges and the charge of unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. His bond was set at $250,000, and he will appear in court on Feb. 1 at 9:30 a.m.He is also being held on a violation of probation charge for no bond. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Law Crime Police Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Try the Kingsport Times News app today. ON AIR