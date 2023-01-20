Donald Britt
Contributed

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of the homicide that occurred on Stevenson Hill Road in Blountville.

The SCSO started its investigation on Thursday and has now identified the victim as Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville, according to a press release. 

