BLOUNTVILLE - An inmate at the Sullivan County Jail has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after authorities said he assaulted his cell mate.James E. Carrier also faces charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and aggravated assault by serious bodily injury, according to a press release. Photo of James Edward Carrier. The assault happened on July 1, according to a Sullivan County Sheriff's Office press release.The release stated Andrew Grodes was found unresponsive in his cell. Officers tried conducting lifesaving measures and he was transported to a local hospital. Photo of Andrew Charles Grodes. He died the next day, the release stated.Authorities said it was determined Carrier was the person responsible for the death.The SCSO is currently working with the District Attorney General's Office and the investigation is ongoing with more charges to follow, the release stated.