BLOUNTVILLE - An inmate at the Sullivan County Jail has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after authorities said he assaulted his cell mate.

James E. Carrier also faces charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and aggravated assault by serious bodily injury, according to a press release.

CARRIER, JAMES EDWARD - #SC2303904.jpg

Photo of James Edward Carrier. 
GRODES, ANDREW CHARLES - #SC2304198.jpg

Photo of Andrew Charles Grodes.

