BLOUNTVILLE - A Sullivan County couple have been charged with aggravated child abuse following two incidents involving their two-month-old child.
According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a child abuse referral from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services on Wednesday. The referral was in regards to the two-month-old child of Cory and Lorissa Gibson of Yorktown Road.
The sheriff’s office reports that an investigation began immediately and following an interview, Cory Gibson, 32, said he had handled the child with such force that it caused bruising about the head. In another incident, Cory Gibson said he handled the child by the neck.
Lorissa Gibson, 30, was present during both incidents and took no action to report the abuse to authorities, the press release states.
The couple were arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse. Bond was set at $50,000 for Cory Gibson and $3,000 for Lorissa Gibson. The couple remain incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail.