By J.H. OSBORNE
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County has completed the bond issue process that will provide up to $80 million for construction of new county jail facilities.
The Sullivan County Commission voted last month to OK the debt, and agreed paying it off will require an up to 12-cent increase on the county’s property tax rate — beginning next year.
The bid opening for the bond issuance was completed earlier this month, contracts were signed last week, and the county expects to receive the proceeds later this week.
As a part of the bond issuance process, Moody’s rating agency evaluated the county’s finances and operations and affirmed the county’s rating as Aa2, which the agency defines as meaning bonds issued by the county are “obligations that are judged to be of high quality and very low credit risk,” according to public documents on file with the county’s budget office.
“Sullivan County is well managed as illustrated by leadership’s conservative budgeting and reduction of expenditures where necessary, which has resulted in steady growth of reserve levels,” Moody’s evaluation is quoted as stating in one of the documents.
Seven national firms bid on the bonds, including Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association.
The low and therefore winning bid was submitted by Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc., at 1.699% total interest cost, average, over the 20-year life of the debt. Baird & Co. sweetened the deal with an offer of an $8 million premium.
That meant the county could have opted to receive $88 million on an $80 bond issue, Sullivan County Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey said. Instead, the county worked with Baird & Co. and applied a portion of the offered premium to the issued debt: the county’s bond issue of around $76 million will result in receipt of about $83 million.
The first payment on the debt is an interest payment of about $1.2 million that will be due in May 2021. That’s with the current budget year. The new budget year, which will include the property tax increase, begins July 1, 2021.
The commission’s development of the budget covering July, 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, will need to include about $4.8 million to cover: a second interest payment of about $1.2 million due on Nov. 1, 2021; a payment of about $2.5 million principal on May 1, 2022; and another interest payment of about $1.2 million on May 1, 2022.
The debt service will run about $4.8 million per year for the life of the bond issue.
The debt will be repaid with an increase in the county’s property tax rate, but that increase — based on 12 cents of this year’s rate — will not formally be put in place until the budget cycle that begins July 1, 2021.
The county commission’s vote on three resolutions related to the bond issue last month each passed by a vote of 16 in favor and eight against. Voting “no” were Commissioners Judy Blalock, Todd Broughton, Darlene Calton, Joyce Crosswhite, Hershel Glover, Mark Hutton, Alicia Starnes and David Akard. Voting “yes” were Commissioners Michael Cole, Larry Crawford, Andrew Cross, John Gardner, Colette George, Terry Harkleroad, Sam Jones, Dwight King, Tony Leonard, Hunter Locke, Randy Morrell, Angie Stanley, Gary Stidham, Mark Vance, Doug Woods and Archie Pierce.
The property tax rate increase, by the way, probably won’t be 12 cents because 2021 is a reappraisal year and county officials expect the countywide assessment to grow. That would mean the state will calculate a certified tax rate. If there is growth, the state’s certified rate will be lower than the current $2.57, as it is meant to keep the county’s total revenue from property taxes at the same level. Each penny of the tax rate will generate more in revenue.
The county’s main jail was built in the 1980s. An annex opened later, in an attempt to ease overcrowding. The two facilities combined are certified to house 619 inmates. The county routinely exceeds that by hundreds. There is a lawsuit against the county due to conditions caused by the overcrowding. The agency that regulates and certifies jail facilities for the state has only allowed Sullivan County to keep its jail certification under a “plan of action” status since 2014.
Now that the funding has been secured, the next step is architectural and engineering designs for the new jail facilities, which will be built behind the current Ralph P. Harr Justice Center in Blountville.
During discussion of the issue prior to the commission’s action last month, it was estimated it will be six to eight months until the design phase is complete and the project can go out to bid for construction.