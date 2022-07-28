041422sullivanjail

Inmates face overcrowded conditions at the Sullivan County jail.

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County commissioners could vote tonight on whether or not to try and charge inmates $35 per day for stays in the county jail.

During a work session earlier this month, jail officials, the district attorney, the public defender, and at least three judges told commissioners the proposal is impractical, inequitable and could raise constitutional issues.

The Sullivan County Commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. Public comment is permitted prior to agenda items being considered by the commission.

