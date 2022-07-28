BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County commissioners could vote tonight on whether or not to try and charge inmates $35 per day for stays in the county jail.
During a work session earlier this month, jail officials, the district attorney, the public defender, and at least three judges told commissioners the proposal is impractical, inequitable and could raise constitutional issues.
Those supporting the resolution, sponsored by commissioners Hershel Glover and Dwight King, said members of law enforcement and the judiciary should at least try it — or come up with a workable plan and bring it back to the commission.
The commission is expected to get its first look at a proposed budget for the county’s fiscal year that began July 1. The county’s budget committee voted last week to recommend a budget that maintains the current county property tax rate.
Another item of old business up for a potential vote:
Creation of a $1,000 educational scholarship to be awarded annually to Miss Sullivan County and Miss Kingsport titleholders in the Miss America Scholarship Competition Program.
New business items include:
• Donating $25,000 to the Scenes from the Bluffs Heritage Museum in Bluff City.
• Amending county funding to the Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department to add $150,000 “to provide consistency with funding for the Indian Springs satellite” fire department.
• A resolution to “secure Sullivan Middle School for community use.” The Sullivan County Board of Education is considering demolition of the now-closed Sullivan Middle, located in the heart of the Sullivan Gardens community near Kingsport. The BOE is expected to take up the issue next week as it also considers demolition of the now-closed Colonial Heights Middle School, which Lakeway Christian Schools has offered to buy for $2 million. Lakeway officials say they would renovate the building and use it as a school. BOE Chairman Randall Jones has said a private developer wants to buy the land and build 60 new homes on the site.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.
Recommended Videos
The Sullivan County Commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. Public comment is permitted prior to agenda items being considered by the commission.