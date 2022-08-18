BLOUNTVILLE — Pay-to-stay won't be coming to inmates in the Sullivan County Jail. At least not for now.

The Sullivan County Commission rejected a proposal to request that county judiciary invoke a $35-per-day room-and-board charge to inmates in the jail. As amended, it would only have applied to inmates once they were convicted and sentenced.

