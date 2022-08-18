Green means yes and red means no in this photo of the digital voting board at the Sullivan County Commission. The vote is for the $35 a day pay-to-stay proposal for charging inmates a daily fee while in the county jail.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said three inmates escaped from the Sullivan County jail on Friday through an HVAC vent on the roof. ‘All vents have since been inspected, and measures were taken to further secure them,’ Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in a statement issued on Wednesday.
BLOUNTVILLE — Pay-to-stay won't be coming to inmates in the Sullivan County Jail. At least not for now.
The Sullivan County Commission rejected a proposal to request that county judiciary invoke a $35-per-day room-and-board charge to inmates in the jail. As amended, it would only have applied to inmates once they were convicted and sentenced.
Commissioners Hershel Glover and Dwight King sponsored the resolution, which failed by a vote of 10 "yes" to 14 "no" from the 24-member commission.
In discussion prior to the vote, Glover said the proposal would need a two-thirds vote (16) in the affirmative to be enforceable.
But enforcement was a key sticking point with opponents, most of whom said they agreed with the concept of creating a way to make inmates somehow contribute to the cost taxpayers incur to keep the jail operating.
Glover and King each have said that as they campaigned for reelection earlier this year the number one complaint they heard was about the county having raised its property tax rate to in part pay for the new $96 million jail expansion that's under construction.
Their constituents, they've said, complained about inmates not working.
Glover said 90% of the phone calls he got on the issue were from people in favor of the proposal to charge inmates $35 per day. He said the other 10% who were against it had family or friends in jail.
Commission Judy Blalock said the calls she got were 100% against the pay-to-stay proposal.
"They said if I voted for this I was stupid," Blalock said. "This is my last meeting. And I don't want my last vote to be stupid."
Multiple commissioners questioned whether the proposal was legal, if it could be enforced, if the district attorney and county judges had to take direction from the commission, and if the process of documenting inmates' bills and pursuit of collections would cost more than any proceeds.
Glover and King repeatedly asked if anyone had a better plan, and said no matter how little the resulting revenue might be it would be more than the nothing the county is receiving now.
Voting "no" were: Blalock; Darlene Calton; Michael Cole; Andrew Cross; John Gardner; Colette George; Sam Jones; Tony Leonard; Randy Morrell; Archie Pierce; Angie Stanley; Gary Stidham; Mark Vance and Doug Woods.
Voting "yes" were: David Akard; Todd Broughton; Larry Crawford; Joyce Crosswhite; Glover; Terry Harkleroad; Barry Hopper; King; Hunter Locke and Alicia Starnes.
