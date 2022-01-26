A 16-year-old boy is in custody after he pointed a gun at another student at Cora Cox Academy in Kingsport.
The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m., according to a news release.
Kingsport police officers were called to assist with the school resource officer when they were told a student had a gun.
The boy was located and detained and authorities said they found him in possession of a loaded handgun, according to a Kingsport Police Department statement.
He was disarmed and arrested.
Authorities said they found that in a school restroom he pointed the gun at another student and tried to rob the student.
No one was injured and the weapon was recovered.
KPD said charges are pending and the school has been determined to be safe.