KINGSPORT — A preliminary hearing Tuesday for Lorraine Hearl on charges of attempted murder and aggravated kidnapping ended with the judge sending the case to the Sullivan County Grand Jury.
Hearl, of Bristol, has been in the Sullivan County Jail since May 5 with bond set at $250,000 bond. On Tuesday Hearl's bond was lowered to $200,000 with the provision that if Hearl should make bond, she would be under court order not to contact Dustin Horton until the case is resolved.
Prosecutors described Hearl as a danger to the community.
Horton was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center on April 25 for treatment of what has been described as a stab wound.
Hearl allegedly stabbed Horton and left him locked in a storage unit off Moreland Drive near Kingsport, before going to the nearby home of a friend of Horton's and telling the friend Horton was locked in the storage unit and needed to be let out.
According to an affidavit of complaint written April 25 by Sullivan County Sheriff's Detective Steve Riner, police had been called to the storage unit earlier in the day after someone reported a disturbance.
Responding officers to that first call found only Hearl at the scene when they arrived, Riner wrote.
The friend testified Tuesday that: once he got to the storage unit, about a quarter-mile from his home, he knocked and heard Horton inside; Horton called out the lock combination to him; he rolled open the unit's door; saw Horton on his back on top of items in the unit; and Horton said "she stabbed me."
Hearl's attorney, Ken Hill, objected to inclusion of comments the witness said came from Horton, arguing they were hearsay.
Judge Ray Conkin overruled the objection.
The friend said Horton was holding his hands on his torso and eventually pulled up his shirt, showed him a bloody wound, and said he'd been stabbed with a stiletto blade.
Hill later argued Horton's use of "she" instead of Hearl's name didn't directly link her to the injury.
Hearl, participating via video from the jail, didn't testify during the hearing.
Neither did Horton, who did not attend the hearing.
The friend who released Horton from the storage unit said Horton looked tired an pale but he was able to get Horton to a home on Garland Private Drive to seek medical attention.
Asked why they didn't immediately go to the hospital, the man said Horton didn't want to because Horton had outstanding warrants. Horton ultimately collapsed on the floor, however, and a 911 call brought an ambulance to the scene.
Det. Riner said when he arrived on the scene Horton already was in the ambulance, his would bandaged, and be questioned him while inside the ambulance.
Riner said Horton was grimacing in pain.
According to the affidavit of complaint written by Riner on the day of the incident:
• Horton said Hearl was his girlfriend, they had been arguing earlier at the storage unit because she was accusing him of cheating on her and they were at the unit so Hearl could get her things because they were splitting up.
• Horton said Hearl hit him in the chest while they were in front of the unit and his chest hurt, he didn't immediately realize he was bleeding, but then saw blood and a hole.
Conkin said the case is "certainly circumstantial," but the evidence presented offered no proof anyone other than Hearl knew Horton was inside the unit.
Conkin said he was satisfied prosecutors met the burden of proof needed to bind the case over the grand jury.
Hearl's next court date was set for July.