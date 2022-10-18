Local news logo

ROGERSVILLE — The son of Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted aggravated sexual battery and was sentenced to serve one year in a local jail and 19 years on probation. He also must remain on the sex offender registry for the remainder of his life.

Brandon Lewis Lawson went to court on the charges on Oct. 13.

