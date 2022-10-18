ROGERSVILLE — The son of Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted aggravated sexual battery and was sentenced to serve one year in a local jail and 19 years on probation. He also must remain on the sex offender registry for the remainder of his life.
Brandon Lewis Lawson went to court on the charges on Oct. 13.
According to court documents, the four counts spanned the course of two years. The first count took place in August 2018, and the fourth count took place in March 2018. The remaining counts against Lawson both took place in 2020, in April and December.
According to court documents, Lawson committed the act of attempted aggravated sexual battery “by knowingly and unlawfully attempting to have unlawful sexual contact that would have caused bodily injury to the victim.”
Lawson was sentenced to five years in jail on each count — for a total of 20 years. However, according to court documents, Lawson will only serve one year of his 20-year sentence in a local jail and the remaining 19 on probation.
The documents also state that Lawson must register as a sex offender and remain on the registry for the rest of his life.
The court documents did not provide any information on Lawson’s victims.
The Times News contacted Sheriff Ronnie Lawson for comment, but he did not respond.