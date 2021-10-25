BLOUNTVILLE — A Snapchat post possibly concerning Sullivan Central Middle School Monday got the attention of the sheriff's office, which sent deputies to the school Monday.
However, a sheriff's spokesman said the post did not amount to a credible threat.
"There was a post made on Snapchat, and it was apparently found by a student. It referenced 'Central High School,' not Central Middle School," according to an email from Capt. Andy Seabolt of the sheriff's office shared by Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski.
The former Sullivan Central High, off Exit 66 of Interstate 81, opened Aug. 9 as Sullivan Central Middle, following consolidation of three county high schools into West Ridge High.
"Our agency’s Criminal Investigations Division is looking into the matter, and there are deputies at Central Middle School," Seabolt wrote. "There is no credible information as to any threat at this time. We are working closely with the Sullivan County School System to ensure the safety of the staff and students."
Rafalowski declined further comment.