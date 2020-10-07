KINGSPORT — Kingsport police are searching for three suspects who shoplifted $300 worth of clothes from Dunham’s Sports, then struck an employee with their vehicle as they were making their getaway.
According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, two of the suspects — a man and a woman — stole several articles of clothing from the Fort Henry Mall store around 5 p.m. on Sept. 24. Police say the pair then left the store and got into a “beat-up”, older model Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a female, that was waiting just outside the store entrance.
When an employee approached the vehicle and attempted to detain the suspects, police say the driver accelerated, striking the employee and knocking him to the ground, resulting in minor injuries. The suspects then fled the scene.
If you can identify any of the suspects or know their current whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.