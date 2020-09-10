KINGSPORT — Police have arrested a 20-year-old Kingsport man in connection to an early Thursday morning shooting on Ash Street.
Jacob Hayes was arrested without incident on Thursday morning at a residence in the 200 block of Easy Street. Detectives obtained a warrant, charging Hayes with Attempted Second Degree Murder. Earlier in the day, Kingsport police were searching for him and put out a call to the public for their assistance.
According to a press release, the Kingsport Police Department recognized the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with Hayes’ apprehension.
Kingsport police responded to a shooting incident in the 1300 block of Ash Street around 4 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers and detectives located a 19 year old male victim, with apparent gunshot wounds, outside of the residence.
The victim was transported by Sullivan County E.M.S. to an area medical facility for emergency medical treatment. At the time of the issuance of this news release, the victim remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
The subsequent investigation revealed that the victim had been shot by Hayes, an acquaintance, following an argument. Hayes reportedly fled the scene, prior to police arrival, in a green box-style vehicle.
As this remains an active and ongoing investigation by the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division, absolutely no additional details will be released at this time, the release states.