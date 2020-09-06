Sheriff Wayne Anderson dead at 71

KINGSPORT — Former Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson died Saturday. He was 71.
Anderson, who served as sheriff from 1998 to 2018, first entered law enforcement as a reserve deputy for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in 1972. In 1974, he joined the Kingsport Police Department. During his 24 years with KPD, he was especially known for his extensive work with K9s (and his general love of dogs), and worked as a detective, served as the sergeant over the department’s vice and narcotics unit and was a patrol sergeant.
In 1986, he was elected to the Sullivan County Commission, on which he served until 1992 and where he worked on the design of the Blountville Justice Center and then-new Sullivan County Jail.
Anderson was active in many civic groups, a 1987 graduate of the Kingsport Chamber’s Leadership Kingsport program, and served on the board of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association.
His most fervent role, however, was that of servant to his Lord, as he never waivered from a willingness to share his faith in God and belief in Christ. As sheriff he made sure the county jail included a chapel and worked with local pastors to provide worship opportunities to inmates interested in attending. At Christmas each year, Anderson was known to don a Santa suit and, with local pastors, go from cell to cell, delivering small gifts (collected and donated by local churches) to each inmate. Anderson was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church.
In 2012, Anderson was named that year’s recipient of the Buford Pusser Officer of the Year award, named for the Tennessee sheriff made famous by the “Walking Tall” movies.
Anderson was a member of the Dobyns-Bennett High School Class of 1968. After graduation he went to work at Hawkins County Press until he devoted his life to work in law enforcement. While employed at the Kingsport Police Department, he went on to receive his associate degree in criminal justice from Walter State Community College.
When first running for sheriff, Anderson said he wanted to increase professionalism in the sheriff’s office. Under his tenure, the department attained and maintained national accreditation.
In later campaigns, he credited all the department’s employees with that success.
“We are a team,” he said. “I demand integrity. I think (the public) demands that out of me, and I demand it out of our officers,”
Anderson is also credited with having created and implemented multiple programs designed to serve the county’s children, especially those with greater needs. Those include the Toys From Cops program at Christmas, and the sheriff’s office’s annual trunk-or-treat party at Halloween.
Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Peggy Anderson; brother Bill Anderson and wife Vicki; sister Shirley Maupin; nephews Anthony Anderson and Jimmy Maupin; niece Cheryl Prewitt; two great-nieces; two great-nephews; and a host of friends and extend family.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Higher Ground Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Ronnie Owens officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Oak Hill Memorial Park. An honor guard will be provided by the Kingsport Police Department. Pallbearers will be Sam Smith, Reece Christian, David Quillin, Jimmy Maupin, Keith Elton, Mark Ducker, Gary Medlin and Jantry Shupe. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.com.