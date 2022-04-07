BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy had interviews scheduled Wednesday for two potential new corrections officers to work in the short-staffed county jail.
Neither applicant showed.
Cassidy said he has 14 open positions in corrections and can’t get anyone to work in the overcrowded jail for the current starting pay of $14.70 per hour.
One county commissioner said businesses in the region hire security guards at relatively higher starting pay. Someone said the new casino in Bristol, Virginia, will be starting security workers at $22 per hour.
“The jail is back in a crisis situation,” Cassidy said, noting inmates totaled 960 on Wednesday, in facilities certified to hold 619. “It’s becoming a violent situation all over again.”
Cassidy said the crowding makes it more dangerous for inmates and jail workers, and construction of new jail facilities won’t be completed for 2½ years.
That $96 million project just got underway.
Cassidy said the correction officers he does have at the jail are working overtime to cover the shifts left open by the lack of 14 workers from what is supposed to be a staff of 83.
The sheriff was speaking to members of the Sullivan County Budget Committee, which approved appropriating an additional $284,000 to the jail’s budget for the fiscal year ending June 30.
That money is needed to cover “uncontrollable costs ... directly related to the excessive number of inmates” jailed, as well as an increased cost of goods/services, including food, medical care, and facility maintenance, according to the resolution the committee approved.
Committee members asked Cassidy what can be done to ease crowding in the jail and to help attract potential employees.
Cassidy said raising the starting pay of corrections officer would be a start, perhaps by doing something other jurisdictions have done: bringing that starting pay in line with the starting pay for patrol officers, which would cost an estimated $276,000.
Cassidy said a larger effort would address the overall underlying issue of Sullivan County’s pay for its law enforcement officers being below that of surrounding jurisdictions.
The committee asked Cassidy to come back before the upcoming budget is completed with a study comparing the pay of Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office employees to that of employees in surrounding jurisdictions.
As far as overcrowding in the jail, Cassidy said the number of inmates awaiting trial is “our biggest problem right now.”
Cassidy said of the 960 inmates in the county jail on Wednesday, 593 were pretrial felons.
Several commissioners suggested it is time to seek the creation of additional criminal court judges for the county, which would also trigger the need for additional public defenders.
Cassidy said the pretrial release program, which allows inmates to use tracking devices and serve pretrial time in their home, has helped, and not only in lowering the number of inmates.
When an inmate is granted pretrial release, the county no longer is responsible for paying all of the inmate’s medical bills. Cassidy said one such case recently saved the county $70,000 in such costs.
The Budget Committee is scheduled to meet next on Wednesday, April 13.