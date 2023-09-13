A drivers license photo, left, and booking photo of Jason Dockery. Federal, Virginia and Tennessee authorites are searching for Dockery after a pursuit from Claiborne County ended with his disappearance in the Ewing area of Lee County Tuesday.
EWING — The two-day hunt for a Tennessee murder suspect has moved out of Lee County and Virginia.
Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons announced around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that Jason Robert Dockery, 44, Kingsport, had left the county after federal marshals and sheriff’s departments in Virginia and Tennessee spent two days combing the Ewing area for the fugitive.
Parsons confirmed that the search has moved to another state, but he declined to comment further because of the ongoing investigation.
Lee County is bounded by Tennessee and Kentucky.
Ewing is wanted by the Anderson County, Tennessee, Sheriff’s Office in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday of Shystie Ranea Mayberry. That incident led to Dockery being spotted and chased by Claiborne County Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement agencies Tuesday until Dockery’s vehicle was found abandoned in the Wheeler section of Ewing that afternoon.
Dockery’s vehicle was taken back to Anderson County for evidence processing, Baker said.
U.S. Marshals, Virginia State Police, deputies from Virginia and Tennessee and K-9 dog teams Tuesday and Wednesday swept the Walnut Hill Lane neighborhood near where Dockery was last seen as residents left their homes or returned to find the ongoing search. A Virginia State Police helicopter and other aircraft orbited the area in search of Dockery.
Dockery is described by the U.S. Marshals Service as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.
According to Anderson County Sheriff Russell Baker, Mayberry was found dead in the Heiskell section of that county around 1:27 p.m. Tuesday before investigators determined Dockery was a person of interest in the case.
Tuesday’s chase and manhunt led authorities to issue a shelter-in-place warning for residents in the western end of the county. Lee County Schools officials closed all county schools as a safety measure Wednesday.
Law enforcement agencies involved in the search for Dockery believed through much of Wednesday that Dockery was still in the Ewing area, Parsons said.
Area residents were warned by authorities to keep their homes locked and their vehicles secured in a situation reminiscent of the two-week Pennsylvania manhunt for convicted murder Danilo Cavalcante, who was captured Wednesday.
The Marshals Service is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to Dockery’s arrest. Dockery is considered armed and extremely dangerous, Parsons said.
“Dockery is a very dangerous individual and is believed to be armed,” Eastern District of Tennessee U.S. Marshal David G. Jolley said Wednesday. “He has a substantial prior criminal history in the Knoxville area and has served time in the Tennessee Department of Corrections. Most of his ties appear to be to Knox, Sevier, and Anderson counties.”
Dockery is also wanted on a Sevier County probation violation warrant.
Officers from the Marshals Service; Virginia State Police; U.S. National Park Service; Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation police; Lee County Sheriff’s office and; Anderson, Blount and Claiborne County sheriff’s offices all were involved in the Lee County phase of the search.
Anyone with information, sightings or tips on Dockery’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 346-7777. Tips can also be emailed to the Marshals Service at USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov.
