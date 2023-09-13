Jason Dockery

EWING — The two-day hunt for a Tennessee murder suspect has moved out of Lee County and Virginia.

Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons announced around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that Jason Robert Dockery, 44, Kingsport, had left the county after federal marshals and sheriff’s departments in Virginia and Tennessee spent two days combing the Ewing area for the fugitive.


