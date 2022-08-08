Jeff Cassidy

Pictured is Sullivan County Sheriff, Jeff Cassidy. 

 Contributed by Jeff Cassidy

BLOUNTVILLE — In addition to the race for county mayor, there were three competitive races on the ballot in Sullivan County's general election last week. Nearly every office in county government was on the ballot, however.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy (R) led the ballot with 6,758 votes.

