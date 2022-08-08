BLOUNTVILLE — In addition to the race for county mayor, there were three competitive races on the ballot in Sullivan County's general election last week. Nearly every office in county government was on the ballot, however.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy (R) led the ballot with 6,758 votes.
Here's a list of others who ran unopposed and were reelected.
• Circuit Court Judge District 2, Part I: John S. McClellan III (R) (6,471 votes)
• Circuit Court Judge District 2, Part II: William K. Rogers (R) (6,265 votes)
• Chancellor District 2: Katie Priester (R) (6,189 votes)
• Criminal Court Judge District 2: Jim Goodwin (R) (6,234 votes)
• General Sessions Judge Division I Teresa Nelson (R) (3,255 votes)
• General Sessions Judge Division II Marky Toohey (R) (3,134 votes)
• General Sessions Judge Division III Ray Conkin (R) 3,120 votes)
• General Sessions Judge Division IV Doug Vance (R) 3,185)
• District Attorney General Barry Staubus (R) (6,580 votes)
• Public Defender Andrew Jackson Gibbons (R) (6,141 votes)
• County Attorney Dan Street (R) (6,430 votes)
• County Trustee Angela "Angel" Taylor (R) (6,455 votes)>
• County Clerk Teresa Jacobs (R) 6,580 votes)
• Circuit Court Clerk Bobby L. Russell (R) (6,319 votes).
• Register of Deeds Sheen Ramsey Tinsley (R) (6,062 votes)
COUNTY COMMISSION
There will be 10 first-time commissioners when the 24-member governing body starts its new four-year term on September 1. An * beside a name below indicates a first-timer.
District 1 - David Hayes* (R) (198 votes).
District 2 - David W. Akard III (R) (478 votes); Cheryl S. Harvey* (R) (459 votes); and Matt Slagle* (R) (431 votes).
District 3 - Andrew K. Cross (R) (151 votes).
District 4 - Michael B. Cole (R) (797 votes); Joyce Neal Crosswhite (R) (848 votes); and Tony Leonard (R) (800 votes).
District 5 - Hershel Glover (R) (537 votes) and Dwight King (R) (487 votes).
District 6 - Daniel Horne* (R) (817 votes); Jessica Crowder Means* (R) (781 votes); and Zane Vanover* (R) (858 votes).
District 7 - Samuel "Sam" Jones (R) (588 votes) and Travis Ward* (R) (599 votes) won the district's two commission seats. Democratic nominee Lori Love garnered (213 votes).
District 8 - Darlene Calton (R) (459 votes) and Mark Ireson* (R) (496 votes).
District 9 - Joe Carr* (R) (401 votes) and Joseph "Joe" MacMurray* (R) (371 votes) won the district's two commission seats. Independent candidate Randall Bowers garnered 140 votes.
District 10 - Larry Crawford (R) (492 votes) and Gary Stidham (R) (420 votes).
District 11 - John Gardner (R) (652 votes); Hunter Michael Locke (R) (602 votes); and Archie Pierce (R) (560 votes).
