BLOUNTVILLE — A combination of "facility failure and human error" allowed three inmates to escape the Sullivan County Jail on Feb. 4, according to a statement issued Wednesday morning by Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.
"I want the public to know that we do not take this incident lightly," Cassidy said. "As always, we will review and critically evaluate our efforts, learn from them, and make adjustments."
Investigation of the incident began as soon as the escape was discovered and is ongoing, including the continued search, along with state and federal agencies, for Johnny Shane Brown, Cassidy said.
The other two escapees died in North Carolina over the weekend after a convenience store robbery and high-speed chase that ended when the car they were in crashed.
Brown is from Rogersville.
"All leads are being pursued, and we continue to follow up on tips as we receive them," Cassidy said.
Anyone assisting Brown in his efforts to evade arrest can be charged at a state and federal level with assisting and/or harboring a fugitive, Cassidy said.
Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. You can remain anonymous. A $7,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Cassidy said the sheriff's office has been working on an internal review of the incident "in hopes of preventing this from happening again."
As previously released, the inmates escaped through an HVAC air vent on the roof of the building, which was accessed through the ceiling of their cell.
"All vents have since been inspected, and measures were taken to further secure them," Cassidy said. "While we cannot release specifics about our operational patterns for the safety of our staff, we can say that a combination of facility failure and human error resulted in the inmates being able to escape in the manner that they did."
Cassidy also addressed his office's response to the jail break.
"I want to make it clear that as soon as we discovered an escape occurred, officers took action and began gathering information," Cassidy said. "My office immediately notified the school system, and a Reverse 911 call went out to alert Blountville residents. Additionally, information about the escape was pushed out through social media and provided to local media agencies in an effort to inform all residents."
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation of the pursuit and crash leading to the deaths of Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver. The agency has released nothing more than an official identification of the two men.