ROGERSVILLE - On Jan. 23 around 3:05 a.m., the correctional staff of the Hawkins County Jail discovered that inmate Randy Glenn Fields, 53, of 2180 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville, was deceased in a single person cell in the booking area.
Hawkins County EMS responded to the jail.
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said it is believed that Fields passed away due to ongoing medical issues. He was sent to the Quillen College of Medicine Forensic Pathology Center for autopsy.
Fields was being held for failure to appear in Hawkins County Criminal Court this past October.
He'd been in jail since Jan. 9 and was awaiting trial on charges including possession of meth with intent to deliver, attempted auto burglary and criminal trespass.