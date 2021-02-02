By J.H. OSBORNE
Sheriff: 11 grams of heroin, 30 grams of meth, pills found after traffic stop, investigation
- josborne@timesnews.net
BLOUNTVILLE — Two men were jailed on multiple drug-related charges over the weekend after police stopped one vehicle, and pursuit of a second vehicle ended in a foot chase, according to a statement issued Tuesday by Sullivan County Sheriff’s Jeff Cassidy.
According to Cassidy:
Patrol deputies and detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Unit attempted a traffic stop for failure to stop for a stop sign on Jan. 30.
Pursuit of the vehicle ended in the Horsecreek area of Sullivan Gardens.
Travis Adams allegedly fled on foot, but was found and taken into custody by deputies a short time later, without incident.
Adams allegedly was in possession of 10 grams of heroin, 30 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of marijuana, and multiple bags of miscellaneous pills consisting of alprazolam, morphine, buprenorphine.
Adams allegedly also had more than $4,000 in U.S. currency.
The heroin, meth, and marijuana have a street value of more than $5,000.
A second vehicle, driven by Dakotah Walsh, was stopped in connection with the drug investigation.
Walsh allegedly was in possession of one gram of heroin, in addition to syringes, and a glass smoking pipe. Adams, 43, was charged with: possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of Schedule I for resale, possession of Schedule II for resale, possession of Schedule IV for resale, possession of Schedule VI For resale, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Walsh, 33, was charged with: possession of heroin and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
