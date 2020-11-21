CHURCH HILL — A Hawkins County woman who allegedly attempted to run over police officers and “showed total disregard for the safety of others” during an incident in Church Hill Friday morning is facing multiple felony charges including aggravated assault.
Around 9:30 a.m., the Church Hill Police Department responded to a disturbance on Shelby Avenue, where Teresa Karen McClellan, 52, 105 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, was allegedly acting irate and dumped garbage in the road.
“When officers got there, she locked herself in her car and refused to come out,” said CHPD Chief Chad Mosley. “Then she put her vehicle in reverse and almost struck the officers. She hit a car that was in a nearby driveway, and she continued on.”
Mosley added, “She didn’t care about anybody’s safety. She would just floor it in reverse and didn’t look, and that’s how she ended up hitting a car. She obviously was not going to stop.”
After several attempts to negotiate with McClellan and convince her to exit the vehicle, police reportedly had to break one of its windows and remove her from the car to take her into custody.
Mosley said officers didn’t have a clear understanding of why McClellan was upset, but apparently she knows someone who lives on Shelby Road.
“There was a house that she had thrown some trash out in the middle of the road in front of,” Mosley said. “I talked to the owner and they said that they knew her and had not allowed her back on their property.”
Mosley added, “Officer (Ethan) Mays tried to get her to exit her car, and she kept refusing. She would just back her car straight up the hill, and it went on for a good 15-20 minutes before we were able to get her boxed in and get her out of the car.”
McClellan was charged with aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, two counts of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, reckless driving, evading arrest by foot and littering.
As of Friday evening, McClellan was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court.