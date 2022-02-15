Two bomb threats in two days led to evacuations of the Kingsport Justice Center and Rogersville City School.
A bomb threat Tuesday morning lead authorities to evacuate the Kingsport Justice Center downtown, but police were initially mum on any details.
Likewise, a bomb threat Valentine's Day afternoon lead to the evacuation of Rogersville City School.
ROGERSVILLE EVACUATION
Around 1:45 p.m. Feb. 14, school officials were alerted of a bomb threat that involved a student.
According to the Director of Schools Edwin Jarnagin, school staff immediately took action evacuating the building and locating those involved.
Jarnagin said they alerted the Rogersville Police Department, which took the lead investigating what the police called a vague threat.
The school was also assisted by the Rogersville Fire Department, Rogersville Dispatch, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Hawkins County EMA and K-9 units from Sullivan County, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Jonesborough Police Department.
The Hawkins County School District also provided buses to transport students to a local church where they were reunited with their parents.
Jarnagin said both staff and parents were very cooperative throughout the incident.
“Staff and parents were excellent through the whole ordeal,” Jarnagin said.
The building was cleared, and staff was allowed to reenter the building around 4 p.m.
The Rogersville Police Department said this is an active investigation, and no one had been charged as of Tuesday afternoon.
KINGSPORT EVACUATION
At the Justice Center scene about 10:20 a.m. were the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) Bomb Squad, the Kingsport Police Department, including Police Chief Dale Phipps and Public Information Officer Tom Patton, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, the Greene County K-9 Unit and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The justice center, which houses various county courts and the police, is located at 200 Shelby Street at the corner of Shelby and Market Streets.
"I can confirm that a bomb threat was received this morning at the Kingsport Justice Center," Patton wrote in an email around 10:31 a.m. "Out of an abundance of caution, the building has been temporarily evacuated to allow for an investigation into the source and credibility of the threat. No other information is available at this time."
At the scene a few minutes earlier, Patton said that surrounding buildings, including the Higher Education Center across Clay Street from the justice center, were not evacuated. Also, the former City Hall building fronting West Center Street, across the parking lot from the justice center, was still open.
A Kingsport police vehicle blocked the entrance to the city parking garage used by police and others based out of the building.
According to the city's website, the Kingsport Justice Center houses the KPD, Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, City Jail (a short-term holding facility), Kingsport Juvenile Court (a Sullivan County court serving the western end of the county) and Sullivan County General Sessions Court Divisions II and III.
