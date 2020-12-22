Charles D. Seaton, the second victim in the Skyland Drive homicide investigation, has died, according to the Kingsport Police Department.
Seaton had previously remained hospitalized since the incident occurred on Dec. 8.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain the focus of an active investigation by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division. The suspect in the incident is still unknown. No further details were available for release by the police department at this time.
Anyone who has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detectives in the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If an individual who is able to supply information related to the or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us
--------
Original News Release
KINGSPORT — Kingsport police have launched a homicide investigation after a shooting on Tuesday night on Skyland Drive.
On Dec. 8 at about 11:30 p.m., patrol officers and detectives responded to the 4100 block of Skyland Drive in reference to a shooting incident.
Responding officers determined that two individuals had just been shot in the roadway, but the two victims already had been transported to an area hospital by another individual in a private vehicle just prior to police arrival.
Additional officers were already at the hospital when the two victims arrived. One victim (identity not released) remains hospitalized in critical condition. The other victim, Josephine N. Helmandollar, succumbed to her wounds and died.
The circumstances surrounding this incident remain the focus of an active investigation by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division. The suspect in the shooting is currently unknown.
Anyone who has any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact detectives in the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.