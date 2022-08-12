KINGSPORT — U.S. marshals in Knoxville have arrested a second suspect in a November 2020 shooting death on Osage Drive in Kingsport.

Lekendrick D. Malone, 24, Trenton, Tennessee, was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury on July 13 on multiple felony charges in the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco. Malone was taken into custody Monday, Aug. 8 by a U.S. Marshals Service task force, according to a Friday news release from the Kingsport Police Department.

