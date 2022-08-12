KINGSPORT — U.S. marshals in Knoxville have arrested a second suspect in a November 2020 shooting death on Osage Drive in Kingsport.
Lekendrick D. Malone, 24, Trenton, Tennessee, was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury on July 13 on multiple felony charges in the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco. Malone was taken into custody Monday, Aug. 8 by a U.S. Marshals Service task force, according to a Friday news release from the Kingsport Police Department.
The first suspect in the fatal shooting, Jonathan L. Smith, 28, Kingsport, was arrested last year and is being held in the Sullivan County Jail.
The homicide has been under "constant investigation" by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division since it occurred, the release noted.
"On July 13, 2022, additional facts of the case were presented to the Sullivan County grand jury, which returned a true bill of indictment, charging Mr. Malone with multiple felonies for his role in the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco. A capias was subsequently issued for his arrest," the release from Public Information Officer Tom Patton said.
Malone is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated burglary.
"On August 8, 2022, Mr. Malone was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, by the United States Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force. He was transported back to Sullivan County the following day, where he remains incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond. In addition to the above offenses, he is also facing violation of probation charges," the release said. "The Kingsport Police Department wishes to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for helping bring this wanted fugitive to justice."
The release added, "This remains a very active and ongoing investigation with additional charges likely pending. As such, no further details can or will be released at this time."
Smith was indicted on April 28, 2021, by a Sullivan County grand jury. His charges are first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated burglary.
On May 22, 2021, Smith was arrested on unrelated charges during a routine traffic stop by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office. Upon his release from HCSO custody, he was arrested by the Kingsport Police Department on the outstanding capias.
Smith was transported to the Kingsport City Jail for processing in May, but he was later transported to the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville, where he remains confined, awaiting arraignment, with no eligibility for bond.
The investigation began on Nov. 15, 2020 at approximately 1 a.m., when KPD patrol officers responded to a reported shooting at a residence in the 1600 block of Osage Drive. Officers located Oviedo-Velazco, 26, inside the residence, dead as the result of what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Anyone who has any information related to this incident is asked to contact the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.