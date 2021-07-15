KINGSPORT — A second suspect from the July 5 shooting at Miller Village Apartments has been arrested.
Darius Woodbury, 26, of Kingsport was arrested after turning himself in without incident at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on the evening of Tuesday, July 13, Kingsport Police Department reported Thursday.
Woodbury has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to court documents, Woodbury pleaded guilty as charged to aggravated assault charges in 2017 and in 2019.
Curtis Thompson, 25, of Kingsport was taken into custody the morning of July 13, a release from the KPD states. He was arrested for felony reckless endangerment.
KPD reported that shortly before midnight July 5, Woodbury and Thompson exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The affidavit of complaint states Thompson arrived to pick up his girlfriend and her infant daughter “after an altercation.” As she was putting her child into the car, shots were fired from the complex, the document states.
The document states Thompson was struck in the leg and returned fire until they were able to drive off. Officials said Thompson’s girlfriend stated that Woodbury allegedly yelled, “You can run but you won't get far” as the shooting started.
Thompson then stopped the car on Eastline Drive at the first entrance to the apartment complex, shooting several more rounds across the parking lot, the document states. According to the document, Woodbury allegedly emerged from behind a vehicle and fired several rifle rounds at Thompson and the vehicle with the woman and child inside. Officials said video surveillance from the complex supports the statements.
Also during the incident, a stray bullet shattered the window of an apartment leased to, and occupied by, an uninvolved person. According to officials, the bullet entered the residence, went through a television and was lodged in an interior wall. No bystanders were injured.
The investigation is ongoing.