BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

On Feb. 16, a Blountville resident stated that Matthew Whitt and other individuals were at his residence visiting when Whitt asked to speak to him away from the other guests, according to a report from the SCSO.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you