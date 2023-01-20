Donald Britt

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a homicide victim whose body was discovered Thursday as authorities were investigating another homicide that occurred a little more than a mile away.

The SCSO on Friday identified the victim found on Stevenson Hill Road in Blountville as Barry Countiss, 56, Blountville.

