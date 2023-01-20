BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a homicide victim whose body was discovered Thursday as authorities were investigating another homicide that occurred a little more than a mile away.
The SCSO on Friday identified the victim found on Stevenson Hill Road in Blountville as Barry Countiss, 56, Blountville.
Police were investigating the death of Katie Arnold, 36, Blountville, who was shot on Deck Lane Wednesday night, when Countiss’ body was found the following morning.
Investigators developed Donald Harry Britt, 32, as a person of interest in Arnold’s death Wednesday and warned the public that he was considered armed and dangerous.
Authorities on Thursday morning recovered the Dodge Challenger that Britt was believed to be driving, then focused their efforts on locating a Nissan Xterra that belonged to Countiss.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper spotted Britt Thursday in Jonesborough, which led to a pursuit involving the THP, Jonesborough Police Department, and Johnson City Police Department.
Britt was apprehended when he crashed into the vehicle of a TBI agent on West Market Street in Johnson City, the TBI said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision while the officer was transported for evaluation.
Britt was arraigned Friday on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Arnold and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. His bond was set at $250,000, and he will appear in court on Feb. 1 at 9:30 a.m.
He is also being held on a violation of probation charge for no bond.
The SCSO said that “while many details remain unclear” in the death of Countiss, investigators were continuing to review evidence from the scene on Stevenson Hill Road and that their findings would be presented to a grand jury.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said during a news conference Thursday afternoon that Britt and Arnold had a pre-existing relationship, but he didn’t know if Britt was acquainted with Countiss.
Times News Staff Writer Cliff Hightower contributed to this report.