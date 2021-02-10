BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Monday on multiple counts of aggravated burglary after tips and assistance from the public helped identify him, according to a release issued on Wednesday morning by the agency.
The release included the following:
• More than $100,000 worth of items has been recovered during the investigation.
• On Monday, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Anderson P. Fowler, age 28, who was initially a person of interest in a string of recent residential burglaries.
• The recovered items led detectives to connect Fowler to more than one dozen burglary cases, spanning multiple counties and multiple states.
• Fowler’s initial charges consist of multiple counts of aggravated burglary in Sullivan County.
• Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.
• Any law enforcement agencies that believe Fowler could be connected with unsolved burglaries in their jurisdiction can call SCSO detectives at (423) 224-1753.
• The SCSO thanks the public for their tips and assistance that led to Fowler's arrest.