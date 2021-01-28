BLOUNTVILLE — A 28-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to solicit photos, videos and sex from a Sullivan County girl police say is under 14 years old.
According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office:
• Earlier this month a county resident reported concerns of an adult male communicating with an underage female, attempting to solicit sex.
• An investigation began immediately, and hundreds of messages were found on the girl's cell phone along with previous records of video calls to the juvenile from Christopher Michael Hurd, 28, of Kingsport.
• The investigation revealed that Hurd believed the juvenile to be 14 years of age, although she was younger; Hurd attempted to solicit photographs, videos and sex; and he drove by the victim’s home on more than one occasion.
• On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force officers arrested Hurd on three counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.
• Hurd was booked in the Sullivan County Jail with a $150,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the juvenile.