GATE CITY – A Scott County sheriff's deputy was arrested early Sunday morning.According to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Scott County K9 officer Tihlee Anderson has been charged with domestic assault.Law enforcement officers responded to the residence of the off-duty deputy related to a domestic situation where he was taken into custody.He was then transported to the sheriff's office, processed and taken before a magistrate.Anderson was later released on bond, according to the release.He is currently suspended from the department pending the outcome of the judicial proceeding.