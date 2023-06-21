Tihlee Anderson

(Contributed/Scott County Virginia Sheriff's Office)

 Contributed photo

GATE CITY – A Scott County sheriff's deputy was arrested early Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County K9 officer Tihlee Anderson has been charged with domestic assault.

