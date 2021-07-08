GATE CITY — A Scott County man faces charges related to shots fired into a moving vehicle.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office arrested Larry Eugene Beck, 29, in Wadlow Gap on Tuesday, according to a press release from the department.
The release states Beck met officers unarmed and confessed to firing three rounds from a shotgun. He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, vandalism of less than $1,000, reckless handling of a firearm, and shooting in a roadway.
One person was in the vehicle but was uninjured.
Beck is being held in the Duffield Regional Jail with no bond.