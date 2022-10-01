GATE CITY — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office worked in cooperation with other agencies to arrest a man who was the subject of numerous reckless driving complaints after he reportedly struck a police car during a chase.
According to a release from the department, SCSO officers responded Thursday to a house on Yuma Road with a black Acura in the driveway. The sedan matched the description of a vehicle that witnesses said had been driven recklessly.
Throughout the course of an unrelated investigation, the SCSO worked with officials from Hawkins County to locate a juvenile who was entered into NCIC as missing with an adult male.
Authorities issued warrants for the arrest of the homeowner, Teddy Vaughn Jr., 30, in relation to the missing juvenile.
Officers located Vaughn at a gas station in Weber City and informed him they had warrants for his arrest.
Vaughn led SCSO and Weber City Police Department officers on a chase that traveled over the state line into Tennessee. Vaughn then fled on foot and was eventually taken into custody.
During the vehicular pursuit, Vaughn struck an SCSO vehicle, but no injuries were reported, the release said.
Vaughn was charged with one count of obstruction of justice and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Charges from the pursuit are pending.
Vaughn is being held in Tennessee, where he is awaiting extradition to Scott County.
The SCSO was able to determine that Vaughn was the driver of the Acura about which the agency had been receiving complaints, the release said.