KINGSPORT — On Monday, the same day a former student at a Christian elementary school in Nashville returned to the school and killed three children and three adults, Kingsport City Schools continued to have an active shooter exercise at one of its schools.
Such exercises are being coupled with plans to expand the number of school resource officers in the schools and the presence of drug overdose reverser Narcan in all the system’s schools.
They are examples of what KCS Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash said is an ongoing and ever-evolving effort to keep city school system students safe.
As a nearly 30-year school system employee, former building administrator and parent, Nash said his biggest fear is THC-laced vaping and any form or amount of fentanyl.
He citied a recent incident that prompted the school system to send multiple Dobyns-Bennett High School students to a local emergency room after they shared a vaping device.
“We will continue to be transparent and we will continue to be direct,” Superintendent Chris Hampton said. He and Nash cited Fast Facts on such drugs on the school system website, a past Parent University on drug use available on video and a Stashed Away Trailer visit to KCS last week.
Recent DRUG-FUELED EMERGENCY ROOM VISITS
“In recent months, multiple KCS students have required medical transport in response to vaping such substances,” Nash told the Board of Education during his student safety report, part of a nearly three-hour work session Tuesday night.
In one case, he said one vaping device caused multiple students to get sick. It has gotten so bad, Nash said, that vaping detectors in bathrooms at Dobyns-Bennett High School detect 50 to 60 incidents of vaping a day. Some, however, also detect noise from fights or arguments.
Such vaping detectors are in use across schools nationwide, Nash said, while he and Superintendent Hampton, immediate past D-B principal, said smoking and tobacco use by students are on a steep decline.
Both said the anonymous tip system called P3 should be used to report suspected drug use, vaping or smoking.
Nash gets email notifications of each one, while school resource officers or SROs and administrators get texts.
“It’s just a very concerning time,” Nash told the board.
“I have lots of concerns as a dad, but that’s my biggest one,” Nash said of vaping and fentanyl. “I am very concerned we might have a young person die.”
Nash said the vaping of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and anything that could contain even a trace of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, can cause problems.
He said his heart practically stopped recently when a school bus driver reported an unresponsive student during his morning run. It turned out to be a seizure unrelated to drugs, but Nash said he at first feared the worst.
Board member Julie Byers suggested the vaping detectors be added to middle school bathrooms, while board Vice President Todd Golden advised parents to be proactive.
“Don’t assume it’s not your kid. Go through their stuff,” Golden said.
Nash said he recently went through an exercise that showed where people can hide drugs. He said hoodies can be used to vape through the strings of the hoodie.
Nash said fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin, which board President Melissa Woods said means a piece of fentanyl about the size of a grain of salt can kill.
MORE SROS MAY BE ON THE WAY
Nash said all this is not meant to diminish concerns about school shootings, which came to the forefront of what The Associated Press in an article called the Monday massacre at the Covenant School in Nashville.
Photos and video of crying and scared students the media showed nationwide became the latest embodiment of U.S. school shootings.
Right now, the school system has two SROs at D-B, one each at D-B EXCEL, Cora Cox Academy and each middle school and three SROs spread among elementary schools. Among the three, Nash said he can get 13 days of coverage a week for the elementary schools, but plans are in the works to get one SRO per building.
HOW ABOUT BULLET-RESISTANT FILM ON GLASS?
Nash also said that bullet- and break-resistant film is on many first-level windows and main doors across the schools.
Golden and Nash said the film does not make the glass bulletproof but rather makes it more difficult to break through a locked door or closed window.
“We’re buying time for the law enforcement to come,” Nash said.