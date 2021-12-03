WISE — The man charged with the 2018 death of his fellow Wallens Ridge State Prison cellmate took the stand on Thursday to make his case of self-defense.
William Saunders described for jurors his account of how cellmate Donald Gary allegedly attacked him while he exercised in their cell on May 18 three years ago. Before his testimony, defense lawyers played two more video depositions and read a fifth after Wednesday’s two other depositions from prisoners who had shared a cell at Wallens Ridge with Gary.
All five inmates testified in their depositions that Gary was a bully. Four said that Gary made homemade wine in his cell and became more aggressive when he drank.
Saunders also testified to Gary’s alcohol consumption and worsening moods when he drank. Under defense and prosecution questioning, Saunders said he had spent much of the morning exercising as Gary paced the cell and tried to interrupt his workout. He said Gary also “messed around” with his wine before the attack.
Saunders said Gary’s behavior in the two months they shared the cell was “pushing tactics” designed to push Saunders to request transfer to another cell. Asked why he did not ask to move, he said he had seen worse and better cellmates and tried to get along and stay to himself.
Gary blindsided Saunders with punches to the side of his head, he testified, before he tried to deflect punches and push him away. Reacting to a second charge, Saunders said he wrapped his arms and legs around Gary and tried to get him in a chokehold to control him before they fell to the cell floor.
Saunders said he was afraid after three or four punches that he might go unconscious and be killed or raped before he tried to restrain Gary.
During the struggle, Saunders said, he grabbed a pair of pants and put them across Gary’s neck to get a better grip on his neck. Under cross-examination by Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III, Saunders demonstrated with a CPR dummy and a pair of sweatpants how he placed the pants on Gary before he went unconscious.
Co-prosecutor Suzanne Kerney-Quillan recalled Wallens Ridge corrections officer Capt. Roland Cochran to repeat testimony that the pants were not lying across Gary’s neck. Cochran, using the same dummy Saunders used a few minutes earlier, said they were wrapped tightly around Gary’s neck and that he had to use force to unwrap them before checking his pulse and doing CPR.
Cochran and former state Department of Corrections investigator Jason Wood each contradicted Saunders about the presence of wine in the cell, saying they saw no evidence of it after the incident.
Circuit Court Judge John C. Kilgore released the jury before 3 p.m. before working out jury instruction details between defense and prosecution. Closing arguments are expected to take about one hour per side on Friday before the jury gets instructions and begins deliberations.