KINGSPORT — An unknown burglar hurled a large rock through the front door of Berry’s Pharmacy and quickly gained access to the interior of the building over the weekend.
However, as far as employees can tell, nothing was stolen, and the culprit quickly fled the scene as police were on the way.
“It all happened so fast I don’t think he got anything,” said Jessica Bingham, a certified pharmacy technician at Berry’s and the daughter of the owner.
The break-in took place shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. According to video surveillance, the burglar ran through an alley behind Berry’s carrying a large rock. He then ran through the drive-thru area to the front of the building and hurled the rock through the glass front door.
Video surveillance shows the suspect running inside the pharmacy, jumping over the counter and heading toward the vault area. According to an incident report filed with the Kingsport Police Department, the suspect fled with a large white pharmacy bag.
“It’s unclear where he goes once he goes back here, but as far as we can tell, nothing was taken,” Bingham said. “It looked like he ran out empty- handed. The alarm went off immediately, so I think he panicked and heard the police coming because they were here in about two minutes.”
The suspect is described as tall, slender and Caucasian and at the time of the break-in was wearing a black ski mask, black coat, blue jeans and black shoes. Bingham said police were able to get some fingerprints off the counter.
Bingham said her grandfather was David Berry — the original owner of the business — and that her mother has been running the store for quite some time, officially acquiring the business just a couple of weeks ago.
Over the years, Bingham said, she can remember a few break-ins and robberies, including one in the middle of the night and another at gunpoint. However, this is the first break-in at the pharmacy’s new location on Center Street.
“It’s pretty interesting trying to rob (a pharmacy) right near the police station,” Bingham said.