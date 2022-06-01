WISE — A Norton man accused of murdering his son and attacking his wife in April has been arraigned on a murder charge.
According to Wise County and Norton Common- wealth’s Attorney spokesperson Jessica Hood, 40-year-old Sean Daniel Roberts was arraigned in Wise County Circuit Court on his May 18 indictment for aggravated murder of a child under 14 by a person 21 or older.
Four-year-old Jacob Nathaniel Roberts died on April 22 after what police started investigating as a domestic assault.
Sean Roberts’ wife, Shonta, and Jacob were found injured at the family’s east Norton residence.
Sean Roberts was arrested in Kentucky the evening of the incident and fought extradition until May 7 on charges of misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member and felony malicious wounding.
Hood said Sean Roberts waived both the reading of the indictment charge and his right to a speedy trial, and hearings on the case were set for Aug. 16 and Sept. 12.
While no details have been released in the incident, Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis said on May 19 that no firearm was used in the attack. Evidence technicians were seen the day of the assault removing a hammer from the scene.
The attack was the second fatal domestic assault in Norton in April. Police said that an April 11 triple death in the city appeared to be a murder-suicide by firearm involving a couple and the wife’s mother. Investigators have said that the husband appeared to be the shooter.