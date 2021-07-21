ABINGDON — A Richlands, Virginia, man who claimed in 2020 that he lost a hand and fingers to a lawn mower accident has been sentenced on a federal explosives charge.
Cole Carini, 24, was sentenced in Abingdon Federal District Court Wednesday to seven years in prison for possessing and manufacturing an unregistered explosive device.
Carini, who pleaded guilty to the charge in January, came to a Richlands hospital on June 3, 2020, with shrapnel wounds, a missing hand, and fingers missing from the other hand, according to court documents.
After Carini told investigators at the hospital that he was injured by a lawn mower at his home, officers found no evidence that overgrown vegetation had been mowed or that the mower had been used recently, according to acting Western District U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar.
However, investigators did find signs of an explosion in Carini’s bedroom, Bubar said, along with drawings of improvised explosive devices and “significant quantities” of the explosive triacetone triperoxide. Also found were exploded and unexploded pipe bombs, fusing, and a partially built pressure cooker bomb like the one used in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
“The danger of such devices and potential for additional explosions and casualties could have been more devastating if responding law enforcement personnel were not able to properly dispose of the devices and chemicals,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador.