By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — The family of Josephine Helmandollar, who was shot and killed in Kingsport last December, has doubled the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of her killer.
Helmandollar, 20, of Church Hill, and her friend Charles Seaton, 22, were shot in the late evening hours of Dec. 8 in the 4100 block of Skyland Drive. Helmandollar died from her wounds that day; Seaton succumbed to his injuries 12 days later.
Since then, Kingsport police have been investigating the shooting, and though tips and rumors have been coming in ever since, none have led to the arrest of a suspect. The family offered a $5,000 reward earlier this year.
This week, the family more than doubled the reward to $10,500 for any information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in the shooting.
Melissa Davis, Helmandollar’s mother, said the family hopes the increase will get somebody in the community to talk.
“Unfortunately, not a lot of information is coming in. Thankfully, it’s not turning into a cold case. It’s been nine months, and we’ve been worried it was going to go cold,” Davis said. “The police have reassured me that absolutely not. They keep getting leads and following up on leads. Somebody out there knows something, and they just need them to talk.”
Earlier this year, Melissa said all she knows is her daughter went to eat supper that evening and did what typical 20-year-olds do — hang out with their friends. She described Josephine as sweet, loving and a kind-hearted person who would brighten up a room as soon as she walked into it.
“The past nine months have been hell on Earth,” Davis said. “Catching who’s responsible for this will not bring my daughter back or Charles, but we need some peace. Knowing the person who did this is no longer out there, to get justice and make sure they can’t do it to anybody else. ... The families, friends, everyone needs this.”
Anyone with any information can contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
Anonymous tips can be left on the city’s website via the “Citizen Feedback” form at kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.
“We do hear a lot of things, but unfortunately most of those have not panned out too much. There’s been rumors, which makes it very difficult. You get your hopes up that this will be the one,” Davis said. “Somebody knows something. It can be kept anonymous. Please let somebody know what happened, and just please report it.”
