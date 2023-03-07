KINGSPORT — Retired Sullivan Heights Middle School band director Harold Edward "Eddie" Dalton Jr.'s case will go before a Sullivan County grand jury, and his next court appearance will be in May.
Dalton was charged with making a false report after authorities could not verify his claim and report that a student at the school stabbed him in early December. He retired effective Dec. 20.
Sullivan County General Sessions Judge Ray Conkin Tuesday morning in Kingsport reset Dalton's case for Criminal Court in Blountville at 9 a.m. May 12.
Attorney Matt Meade of the Meade Law Group, a Johnson City law firm, was fill-in counsel for Dalton Tuesday, but he said that Mac Meade of the same group would be Dalton's attorney.
Matt Meade and Dalton, who with his wife attended the Tuesday morning hearing before Conkin, both declined comment on the case outside the courtroom of the Kingsport Justice Center downtown after the hearing.
Matt Meade said the case would either be assigned to Judge Rogers or Goodwin.
Dalton, 53, had worked about 25 years as a middle school band director, starting in 1998 at Colonial Heights Middle and then starting in August 2021 at Sullivan Heights Middle, formed with the merger of Colonial Heights and Sullivan Gardens middle schools.
A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigation that included interviewing more than 100 faculty, staff and students at Sullivan Heights and viewing security video found no indication of two male students, one of whom Dalton reported stabbed him Dec. 5 in a school hallway with a hobby-type knife.
Dalton was suspended without pay Dec. 9 for making a false stabbing report Dec. 5. He was arrested and freed on $5,000 in bond Wednesday, Dec. 7, the day of his arrest, and was arraigned Thursday, Dec. 8.