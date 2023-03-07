KINGSPORT — Retired Sullivan Heights Middle School band director Harold Edward "Eddie" Dalton Jr.'s case will go before a Sullivan County grand jury, and his next court appearance will be in May.

Dalton was charged with making a false report after authorities could not verify his claim and report that a student at the school stabbed him in early December. He retired effective Dec. 20.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you