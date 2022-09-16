POUND — After a year of rebuilding in the wake of controversy surrounding the previous Pound Police Department, Police Chief Chris Wilcox and Crime Prevention Officer Cindy Mullins are asking residents to get involved in town safety efforts.
Return of Neighborhood Watch
Wilcox and Mullins met with community members Wednesday in what they hope will become a regrown Neighborhood Watch program.
“We are committed to seeing the town is policed,” Mullins told the group of about 10 residents from Pound and neighboring communities at Town Hall. “We want to restore that sense of community, of being safe.”
Mullins and Wilcox said that developing a watch program and community policing procedures should not be isolated to Pound.
“Because we’re doing our own thing doesn’t mean we don’t pay attention to what’s going on with our neighbors,” Mullins added.
Police presence, community awareness
Wilcox, with experience in various North Carolina and Virginia law enforcement agencies, said a police presence is important for a safe community. He added that community awareness of unusual activity is just as important.
“There’s no one-size-fits-all crime prevention strategy,” said Wilcox, “but there is a one-size-fits-all crime deterrent.”
Community involvement
While limited resources often mean that local law enforcement pays attention to visible crime and to protecting businesses, Wilcox said residents are key to helping keep track of suspicious activity in neighborhoods.
“Sometimes we feel we lose touch with residents,” Wilcox added.
Wilcox said he wants to see Pound’s Neighborhood Watch efforts coordinate with a resurgent Wise County Sheriff’s Office watch program.
“We can’t do this job effectively without community involvement,” Wilcox said, adding that he wants a “different face” on policing and relationships between the community and police.
Assistant Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall, who was scheduled to attend a sheriff’s department Neighborhood Watch organizational meeting Thursday at J.W. Adams Combined School in Pound, said the department is working to continue the efforts of retired sheriff’s Lt. Teresa Meade with new Crime Prevention Deputy Jonathan Vipperman.
Drug related crime
Hall and Wilcox each said that drug- related crime in the region fuels much of the county’s property offenses, including residential break-ins, thefts from private property, squatting on land or in homes and other crimes.
Wilcox said he has seen a lot of transient people in Bristol and in Wise County. He and Mullins said that not all transients are criminals, and that part of a Neighborhood Watch program includes informing police and deputies so they can get them help from various social and behavioral/medical services.
“A vast majority of what we see in the courts is drug-related,” Hall said of property crimes in Wise County. “The bottom line is, we want what’s best for our citizens no matter what it is.”
Mullins stressed that a neighborhood watch is not a vigilante program.
“No possession is worth your life,” said Mullins.
Monthly meetings planned
Mullins said she is planning a monthly schedule of meetings to get neighborhood watches going again. Those meetings will cover several topics and help residents coordinate efforts, assess home security and learn reporting techniques.
“Next time, bring a neighbor,” Wilcox told those at the meeting.
Online:
Pound Police Department: facebook.com/TownOfPoundVirginia
Wise County Sheriff’s Office: facebook.com/WiseCountySheriffsOffice