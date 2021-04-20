CHURCH HILL – Police said a Kingsport man who struck a light pole during a 100 mph pursuit in Church Hill was found in possession of approximately one pound of meth, a quarter pound of cocaine and other drugs.
Ace Moppin Rose, 39, of Arch Street, Kingsport, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Session Court on numerous charges, including meth and cocaine trafficking and felony evading arrest.
The charges stemmed form a high-speed pursuit that was initiated the evening of April 13. Hawkins County Sheriff's Office Detective Reba Matthews and Zach England reported observing a 2011 Ford Focus cross the center line four times while traveling 65 mph in a 45 mph zone south on North Central Avenue in Church Hill.
England states in his report that when he initiated a traffic stop the vehicle, which was later found to be driven by Rose, accelerated to 100 mph. Rose lost control near the Collins Street intersection and struck a light pole before the vehicle came to rest on Collins Street.
"Ace advised me he ran because he had a lot of dope in the vehicle," England said.
During a search of the vehicle, detectives located approximately 1 pound of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, 4 ounces of white powder believed to be cocaine, 3 ounces of marijuana, 2 grams of heroin, 5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, numerous prescription drugs and $2,284 in cash, according to a report filed by Narcotics Unit Lt. Lynn Campbell.
The street value of the meth and cocaine alone was estimated in excess of $50,000.
Campbell said a toy look-a-like gun was also seized.
As of Tuesday, Rose was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $150,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing set for April 28.
Among his charges are driving left of center, speeding, felony evading in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin, possession of psilocybin, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, driving while in possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.