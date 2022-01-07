ABINGDON — A Pound man will serve 8½ years in federal prison for conspiring to defraud the U.S. government of almost a half-million dollars in CARES Act unemployment benefits.
Jeffrey R. Tackett, 30, was sentenced in Abingdon Federal District Court on Thursday to 102 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy with more than 35 others to file false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission for pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Tackett also will have to pay restitution under the sentence.
Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney spokesperson Brian McGinn said the conspiracy involved Tackett’s brother, Gregory, and his girlfriend, Leelyn Danielle Chykta, 15 Virginia Department of Corrections inmates and others. The conspiracy resulted in $499,000 in fraudulent payments.
Gregory Tackett and Chytka pleaded guilty in 2021 to charges related to the conspiracy and were each sentenced to 108 months in federal prison.
“While Virginians were battling a global pandemic, this defendant and his co-conspirators were busy defrauding the federal and state unemployment system of nearly $500,000 in much-needed benefits,” Western District U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said Thursday. “I am grateful for the collaborative work of the Department of Labor-Office of the Inspector General, IRS and the Norton and Russell County authorities in bringing this conspiracy to justice.”