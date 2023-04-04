KINGSPORT — U.S. Mail carrier Joshua W. Honaker has been arrested and charged with drug offenses after being observed allegedly and openly ingesting meth in his mail delivery truck.
Honaker, 44, Blountville, also was found with suspected oxycodone in the vehicle, a local law enforcement spokesman reported.
The arrest and charges were done by the Kingsport Police Department in conjunction with an investigation by the federal government.
The incident occurred Tuesday, according to Kingsport Police Public Information Officer Tom Patton.
"On April 4, 2023, detectives assigned to the Kingsport Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit were conducting surveillance on Joshua W. Honaker (44 years of age of Blountville) in reference to an ongoing joint investigation with the Office of the Inspector General," a news release from Patton said.
"Mr. Honaker, a mail carrier employed by the United States Postal Service, was operating a U.S.P.S. mail truck, when he stopped in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Lowell Drive in Kingsport and began ingesting narcotics in plain sight," the release said.
"Detectives approached Mr. Honaker and detained him without incident. A subsequent search found him to be in possession of a cut straw containing a crystal residue believed to be methamphetamine, a bubble gum container containing a crystal residue believed to be methamphetamine and a pill identified as oxycodone."
Honaker was arrested and charged with the following:
• Driving while in possession of methamphetamine
• Simple possession/casual exchange of methamphetamine
• Simple possession/casual exchange of oxycodone
• Possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia
The suspect "resides in the Kingsport City Jail awaiting arraignment. The mail truck he was operating was released back to the USPS," the release said.