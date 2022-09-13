Local News

MOORESBURG — Two individuals from out of state were arrested by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop after they were allegedly found in possession of 29 grams of marijuana and 154 grams of fentanyl.

According to a report by the HCSO, on Sept. 11, at around 2:45 a.m., Deputy Bryan Sanders observed a 2023 black Ford Escape with Kentucky plates traveling east on Highway 11W that was driving in the center of the road at a high rate of speed.

