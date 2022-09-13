MOORESBURG — Two individuals from out of state were arrested by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop after they were allegedly found in possession of 29 grams of marijuana and 154 grams of fentanyl.
According to a report by the HCSO, on Sept. 11, at around 2:45 a.m., Deputy Bryan Sanders observed a 2023 black Ford Escape with Kentucky plates traveling east on Highway 11W that was driving in the center of the road at a high rate of speed.
Sanders followed the vehicle, which continued to drive dangerously, crossing the center dotted line with both tires three times and crossing the fog line twice. According to the report, Sanders also observed the SUV driving on the caution strips for several feet.
The deputy also noticed that the car had a very dark window tint.
Sanders then initiated a traffic stop in cooperation with Cpl. Jessee Williams at the intersection of 11W and Holly Road. Sanders made contact with the driver, Joshua Caleb Barnes, 29, from Detroit, Michigan, and passenger, Reychelle De’andria Adams, 27, from Louisville, Kentucky.
Sanders first noticed an open bottle of vodka sitting next to the passenger’s left leg that was within reaching distance of the driver.
Upon checking with dispatch, Sanders discovered that Barnes had a suspended license, and the registration was for a Ford Taurus.
The officers then started to search the car after obtaining consent from Barnes. Detective Brian Boggs and his K-9 Xeno assisted in the search.
During the search, officers found several items in the center console, including 29 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and 154 grams of a fine gray powder that resembled fentanyl.
They also found a Ruger SR22 handgun with 10 rounds in the magazine, one in the chamber and a fully loaded 22 magazine in the back seat under a green luggage bag. They also found a Michigan tag in the back seat that was registered to the Ford Escape.
According to the report, after further investigation, the officers determined that Barnes and Adams were traveling with the intent to sell the drugs that they had in their possession. They also determined that both of them were convicted felons.
Barnes was arrested and charged with Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, Driving with a Suspended License, Misuse of Registration, Window Tent, Open Container, Possession of Schedule 1 with Intent to Deliver, Simple Possession, Possession of a Firearm during a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Adams was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule 1 with Intent to Deliver, Simple Possession, Possession of a Firearm during a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Both individuals were transported to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.