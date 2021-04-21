WISE — Day one in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Sarah Elizabeth Bledsoe began Tuesday with the judge hearing testimony and seeing video footage about the April 21, 2020 death of Bledsoe’s infant son.
Bledsoe, who chose a bench trial before Wise County Circuit Court Judge Jeff Hamilton instead of a jury trial, watched as prosecutors presented police and Social Services bodycam footage of interviews with her hours after she found month-old Liam Henry Grant Bledsoe unresponsive next to her in bed.
Bledsoe faces four felony charges: involuntary manslaughter, child abuse, possession of methamphetamine and possession of MDMA (ecstasy).
Norton police dispatcher Stevie Couch testified after Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III played a recording of the April 21 911 call made by Bledsoe’s neighbor. After the recording — with screaming and crying while Couch tried to ask if CPR were being performed on the infant — Couch said, “It was very difficult to take.”
Virginia State Trooper Charles Parsons, who was a Norton police officer a year ago, testified that he was the first responder at the scene shortly after 11 a.m. when he saw Bledsoe running from her house toward his vehicle while holding the baby.
Parsons said the baby was pale and “very blue” as he started CPR on him atop the hood of his vehicle. After a round of chest compressions, Parsons said he saw blood coming from the infant’s nose and mouth.
“ ‘Save my baby. Please save my baby. Don’t let it happen again,’ ” Parsons recalled Bledsoe saying as he worked on the baby until Norton Rescue Squad members arrived to take Liam to Norton Community Hospital.
Norton Police First Sgt. Greg Mays testified that he escorted the ambulance to the hospital and waited outside the emergency department treatment room. A doctor pronounced Liam dead at 12:03 p.m., and Mays said he called the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke after the doctor ordered an autopsy.
Mays said he photographed the child’s body and collected his diaper and clothing before allowing Bledsoe to be with her son. He said he then oversaw securing the body in the morgue before it was taken to Roanoke the next day.
Norton Social Services case worker Emily Sowards told the court that she had met with Bledsoe on various occasions since 2016, when her first son died at age 5. Bledsoe has a daughter, who was 16 months old at the time Liam was born, Sowards said, and the two children and Bledsoe were living in the Guest River community near Norton without the children’s father.
Testimony from Sowards and from Bledsoe on video footage described how, as a registered nurse, Bledsoe had to work a shift while her elder son was sick. While she was on duty, the boy was brought to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Sowards said she had begun a family assessment in September 2019 after allegations of domestic violence against Bledsoe by the children’s father and allegations of drug use by Bledsoe. Sowards said that Bledsoe, who was pregnant at the time, had admitted to smoking marijuana and a drug screen had indicated the use of methamphetamine and the opioid addiction treatment drug Subutex.
Sowards said she made an unannounced visit to Bledsoe after Liam’s birth because of a hospital blood test indicating the baby had been exposed to marijuana before birth. She said Bledsoe told her that she had been using marijuana to deal with the stress of dealing with her children’s father and with the death of her elder son.
Bledsoe added that her obstetrician in North Carolina had been aware of her marijuana use and allegedly advised her that it was less harmful than using other drugs, Sowards said.
Sowards said that, at the time, she had also counseled Bledsoe about the dangers of allowing an infant to sleep in bed with her, using handouts on the subject and requesting her to sign a statement that she would have Liam sleep in a proper crib or bassinet. While signing the form, Sowards said, Bledsoe told her she would be using a dock-o-tot — a special bed for use in an adult bed — for Liam’s safety. Sowards said that she talked with Norton Social Services Director Abe Rutherford about the device, with both agreeing it still posed a risk but a lesser than not using it.
Sowards said she and Wise County Social Services worker Tiffany Sanders interviewed Bledsoe later on April 21 — the first of three interviews recorded by social services and investigators that day.
“She was all over the place,” Sowards said. “It seemed as though she couldn’t keep timelines straight.”
Sowards said Bledsoe admitted during the interview that she had “smoked some weed and had done a line of meth between 12:30 and 2 a.m. on April 21. A hospital drug screen done at Norton Community Hospital later that day indicated amphetamine, methamphetamine and marijuana use along with a faint trace of MDMA, she testified.
In the video of Sowards and Sanders’ second interview, Bledsoe re-enacted how, after three visitors left after 2 a.m. on April 21, she had put Liam and her daughter in bed with her around 8:30 a.m. The baby was on her left and her daughter on her right.
In the video, Bledsoe described how she woke up around 11 a.m. to find her daughter on the same side as Liam and holding the infant. At that time, Bledsoe told the workers, she found the baby unresponsive and checked his airway before starting a Heimlich maneuver and seeing blood come out of his nose.
Norton Police Investigator Sgt. Bucky Culbertson testified how he was the third officer on the scene April 21. After Liam was taken to the hospital, Culbertson said, he obtained a search warrant for Bledsoe’s residence and another warrant to draw a blood sample from her.
In a recorded interview of Bledsoe by Culbertson and Virginia State Police Special Agent Josh Kiser — conducted between Sowards and Sanders’ two interviews — Bledsoe gave more details about her visitors, alleged drug use on April 21 and how she discovered Liam was not responsive.
Bledsoe also said that her daughter made several attempts since Liam was born to see and play with the baby. Those attempts including her trying to hold him, feed him and use a bulb syringe on him that Bledsoe used to clear his nasal congestion.
In the video, Bledsoe agreed to Kiser’s request to giver her a polygraph test the Thursday after the interview.
On cross examination by defense attorney Marty Adkins, Culbertson said the polygraph results indicated she “answered the questions in a truthful manner.”
The trial continues Wednesday at 9 a.m.