Kingsport police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash they discovered Saturday on North John B. Dennis Highway, just south of the Orebank Road interchange.
Officers went to the crash site at about 3:30 p.m., according to a press release issued Monday by the department.
The release states officers determined a beige 2000 Chevrolet Blazer was northbound on John B. Dennis Highway, failed to negotiation a curve and left the right side of the roadway.
The Blazer traveled down an embankment and struck a tree, according to police.
Police identified the driver as Wendy Annette Ramsey, 51, of Dungannon, Virginia. The department said she died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit.
The department said the crash was not discovered until well after the fact, so investigators do not know exactly when it occurred. Anyone who may have witnessed this event is asked to contact the K.P.D. Traffic Unit at 423-224-2750.
Additionally, anyone who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us