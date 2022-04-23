NORTON — Police and federal marshals are searching for a Norton man in connection with a Friday domestic assault in the East Park Avenue area of the city.
Norton Police Investigator Bucky Culbertson said police responded to a call at 711 Virginia Ave NE around 4:25 a.m., where police found a woman and child with serious injuries. Based on witness statements, Culbertson said Sean Daniel Roberts, 40, became a suspect in the assault.
The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment, Culbertson said.
Culbertson did not give the victims’ identities, their specific relationship to Roberts or the type of weapon used in the incident.
Warrants have been issued against Roberts on two counts each of assault and battery of a family member and aggravated malicious wounding, Culbertson said, and a protective order has been issued against him.
According to Wise County Circuit Court records, Roberts had a conviction in 2010 for possession of a firearm by a felon and various motor vehicle violations from 2019 to 2021.
Friday’s incident marks the second domestic assault in Norton in two weeks. On April 10, police responded to a murder-suicide in which investigators believe 53-year-old Bryan C. Wampler killed his wife, 59-year-old Vivian A. Wampler and her mother, 81-year old Elizabeth A. Sturgill.
Norton officers and Virginia State Police spent Friday morning collecting evidence at the mobile home residence, where a sedan and a minivan were parked. A battery-powered drill was on the sedan’s hood, while an oil change pan sat in front of the minivan’s bumper. A gray and pink woman’s sneaker lay on the driveway.
An evidence technician brought out a hammer from the residence before taking it to the State Police evidence truck.